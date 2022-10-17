Lung issues force Bills’ Poyer to take long road to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer elected to drive to Kansas City for Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs because he wasn’t medically cleared to fly because of the aftereffects of experiencing a punctured lung. News of Poyer having to take the long road to KC were revealed following a 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. With Poyer cleared to play, but not fly, the team rented a van for the player, his wife and child to make the 14-hour, 1,000-mile trip. He left for Kansas City after practice on Friday, and was back on the road home on Monday.

