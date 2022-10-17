Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. Porter has become a solid player in his two seasons with the Rockets, appearing in 87 games with 84 starts. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Houston last season.

