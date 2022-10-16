Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:55 PM

Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards

KION

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three games of the series in left, replaced Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 5, if necessary, would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the decision to sit Kiner-Falefa was mostly driven by him not playing with his usual confidence.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content