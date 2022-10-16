World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Qatar has won the rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup just weeks before it stages the World Cup. The Asian Football Confederation has selected Qatar over bids from South Korea and Indonesia. China had originally been scheduled to hold the 24-team event but relinquished its hosting rights in May because of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Given the high summer temperatures in Qatar, it’s possible the scheduled tournament dates could be switched from next June.

