Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indy snapped a two-game skid against their AFC South rival. It’s the fifth straight loss in Indy for the Jaguars. The home team has won 11 straight in this series. Trevor Lawrence’s 4-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk with 2:44 left gave Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. But he left too much time for Ryan and Pierce, who wrestled the ball away from a defender on third-and-3 for the winner.

