Reece James all but ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Reece James has vowed to fight on after almost certainly being ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. Tests have confirmed the Chelsea and England defender faces an eight-week lay-off while he receives specialist treatment on the damage sustained in the Champions League game against AC Milan on Tuesday. The tournament in Qatar kicks off in just over one month’s time on November 20 – but James issued a defiant message on social media on Saturday night.

