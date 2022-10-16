Real Madrid beats Barcelona to hand rival another tough blow

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has won the first “clásico” of the season to take the lead of the Spanish league and give Barcelona another painful blow three days after the Catalan club’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended. Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time as the defending champions won 3-1 on Sunday to move three points ahead of Barcelona. The rivals had entered the match tied on points, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference. It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clásicos.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.