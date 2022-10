SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Adrián Otaegui cruised in the final round to win the Andalucia Masters by six shots for his first home victory. The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey in a 3-under 68 Sunday that left him at 19 under after four rounds. That was seven shots better than the previous record at the famed Valderrama golf course. Joakim Lagergren of Sweden was second ahead of Min Woo Lee.

