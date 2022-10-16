Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate. But the visitors needed ’keeper Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes. The Blues have now won their last five games in all competitions and consolidated fourth spot in the league.

