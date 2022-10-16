Liverpool and Man City bitter rivalry boils over at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says Liverpool fans will have to improve their aim after claiming coins were thrown at him and missed during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield in the Premier League. Liverpool said City fans must behave better and condemned what the club called “vile chants.” It is not the first time the rivalry between English soccer’s most dominant teams of recent years has turned bitter. In 2018 City’s bus was attacked by Liverpool supporters ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal at the same stadium. Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 and was the biggest winner on Sunday as it moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League. Manchester United and Newcastle drew 0-0 at Old Trafford.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.