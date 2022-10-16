Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship with a final-round 2-under 68, one ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes, but came through with a key birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going into the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam. Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth PGA Tour victory.

