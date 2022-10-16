Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati’s game at New Orleans. The Saints’ secondary is getting a boost with cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after being questionable on Friday’s injury report because of knee soreness. Higgins is the Bengals’ second-leading receiver with 20 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of his ankle injury and had been listed as questionable.

