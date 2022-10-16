Couples beats his age and the field on PGA Tour Champions

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fred Couples is a winner on the PGA Tour Champions again after his best round ever on the 50-and-older circuit. The 63-year-old Couples broke his age by three shots with a 60 in the SAS Championship. He had five straight birdies on the front nine. And then he finished with seven straight birdies for a six-shot win. It’s his first Champions win since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017. Couples was using the son of Steve Flesch as his caddie and started with a double bogey. He wound up winning for the 14th time on the PGA Tour Champions.

