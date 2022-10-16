Cook’s late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Cook’s burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.