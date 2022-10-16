Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that the elusive Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals. Saints QB Andy Dalton passed for one TD. Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed rushed for a 44-yard score.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.