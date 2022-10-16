Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:54 AM

Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future

KION

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season ended with two dismal performances in Philadelphia. The Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season. The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to beat out the Mets for another NL East title. The future certainly looks bright with budding stars like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content