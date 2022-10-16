Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day. He beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final. The Canadian secured his second ATP tour title. Wolf was playing in his first ATP final. The win will boost Auger-Aliassime’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals, which will be played in Turin next month.

