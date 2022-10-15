Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 for the Wildcats’ eighth straight win. The Wildcats’ previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State’s eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill’s 100th game as the Wildcats’ coach. Portland State avoided a shutout with Dante Chachere’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mataio Talalemotu with 6:18 to go.

