Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Peter Uihlein has taken a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round. The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67. Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel were three strokes off the lead.

