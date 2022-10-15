Toney reveals he was racially abused after Brentford victory
LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed a racist message that was sent to him after he scored twice in the Premier League club’s 2-0 win over Brighton. Toney, who is Black, shared screenshots Saturday of an Instagram direct message containing racist language. He posted them on his Twitter account. Brentford condemned the “disgusting, racist abuse” and called on law enforcement and Instagram’s parent company Meta to act swiftly. The club called for “the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”