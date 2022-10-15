Steele with 3 TDs; Ball St. scores late to beat UConn 25-21

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Carson Steele ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns as Ball State shut out UConn in the second half for a 25-21 come-from-behind victory. Trailing 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter, Steele hurled over a defender during a 13-yard run and then scored from the 2 on the next play to pull Ball State (4-3) to 21-19 with 7:24 remaining. Steele carried the ball five times for 57 yards that included a 17-yard touchdown run during the decisive drive with 2:40 left. Zion Turner was 18-of-22 passing for 129 yards and threw two touchdown passes for UConn (3-5).

