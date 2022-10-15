Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators’ first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the season with a pair of wins over San Jose in Prague. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist.

