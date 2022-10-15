Roberto runs for 252, carries Furman past W. Carolina 47-40

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Huff threw for three scores and Furman outlasted Western Carolina 47-40. Roberto scored the first three touchdowns for the Paladins. His yards rushing were a career high and third-highest total in school history. Huff was 7 of 10 for 66 yards with tight end Ryan Miller making two catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns. The second touchdown, the 23rd of his career made the score 44-20. Freshman Cole Gonzales came off the bench to complete 12 of 16 passes for 252 yards passing and two scores. He hit Censere Lee for 42- and 69-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, pulling the Catamounts within 44-40.

