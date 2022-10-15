Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui has grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round. Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama. Hidalgo fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren. Lee was another shot behind. Otaegui has three European tour wins.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.