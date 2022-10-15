O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Devin Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37. The Boilermakers have won four straight and are tied with No. 24 Illinois atop the Big Ten West Division. Nebraska had its two-game winning streak under interim coach Mickey Joseph snapped. Trey Palmer almost single-handedly kept the Huskers close in the second half. But after cutting the deficit to 43-37 with 5:55 to go, Nebraska never got the ball back.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.