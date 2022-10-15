Northwestern St. blasts Houston Christian early in 37-10 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern State took control from the beginning in a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Northwestern State is 3-0 in the Southland Conference for the first time since 2002. The Demons entered the contest scoring 80 of their 129 points after halftime. Against Houston Christian they flipped the script with three first-quarter touchdowns and a field goal and led 24-0. Kennieth Lacy ran for 107 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown and Zach Patterson caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern State. Clement aired it out, completing 30-of-53 passes and suffered three interceptions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.