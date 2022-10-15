No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014. Ole Miss raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter. Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards.

