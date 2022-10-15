New Hampshire blanks in-state rival Dartmouth 14-0

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer accounted for both of the game’s touchdowns, the New Hampshire defense pitched a shutout and the Wildcats won the Granite Bowl, defeating Dartmouth 14-0. Brosmer hit Brian Espanet with a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and ran 8 yards for a score with 29 seconds left in the first half. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards. Isaac Seide added 127 yards rushing on 26 carries for New Hampshire. The Wildcats prevailed in a matchup of New Hampshire’s FCS No. 25 run defense and Dartmouth’s No. 11 rushing offense. Dartmouth managed 58 yards on the ground.

