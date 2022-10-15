McLaughlin, late Youngstown St. stop sinks Indiana St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 200 yards on 32 carries and scored twice and Youngstown State kept Indiana State at bay with a 48-42 win. McLaughlin’s 68-yard sprint through the middle of the line with 10:17 before halftime made it 28-21 for the Penguins and they maintained the lead the rest of the game. James Jackson collected his third sack of the day putting Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers to the turf to force fourth-and-11 at the Sycamores’ 24-yard line with 1:42 left. Chambers then threw incomplete to Dante Hendrix, the Penguins took over on downs and killed the clock.

