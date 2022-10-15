McCray throws for 405 yards, Sacred Heart tops Stonehill

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for 405 yards and a touchdown and was one of four Sacred Heart players to run for a touchdown as the Pioneers raced past Stonehill 40-27. The Pioneers led 20-7 at the half before McCray scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive and then he connected with LJ Hackett for a 75-yard shocker. The long pass came one play after the Skyhawks scored. Ashur Carraha was 18 of 28 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Stonehill.

