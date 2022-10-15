Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Following an injury to Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in and led a game-winning drive to lift Maryland past Indiana 38-33. After getting hit as he threw a pass, Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury with just over 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. In his place, Edwards entered the game with Maryland down 27-24 and immediately started making plays, scrambling for 10 yards on his first touch of the day. Later, a 31-yard run by Edwards got Maryland inside the Indiana 5-yard line and two plays later, Roman Hemby punched in the go-ahead score with just over five minutes left on the clock.

