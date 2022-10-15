Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service says it authorized Manchester police to charge the 21-year-old Greenwood. He is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman. Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since. He has been suspended by United and not played for the club since January.

