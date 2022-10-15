Lindenwood gets 1st OVC win, tops E. Illinois 37-34 in OT

CHARLESON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Brister hit Kobe Smith from 9 yards out in overtime to earn Lindenwood its first Ohio Valley Conference victory, a 37-34 win over Eastern Illinois. Brister scored from a yard out with 3:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime, and hit Payton Rose with a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Jonah O’Brien answered with a 1-yard run, and on the first possession of the second round of overtime the Panthers kicked a 22-yard field goal.

