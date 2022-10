LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three with a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace. But a point was enough to move it off the bottom on goal difference ahead of Nottingham Forest — even if only temporarily. In the day’s early kick-off at the King Power Stadium Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knew it was a chance to climb out of the relegation zone with a win.

