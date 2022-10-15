Keith’s TD, rugged defense lift Bowling Green over Miami

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ta’ron Keith scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bowling Green defense allowed just 189 total yards and the Falcons defeated Miami of Ohio 17-13. Keith’s 19-yard run with 11:31 remaining gave the Falcons their first lead since the second quarter as they capitalized on a short Miami punt, driving 55 yards in six plays. Trailing 13-7 in the fourth quarter the Falcons reached the red zone on three consecutive possessions, making a field goal, missing a field goal and finally taking the lead on Keith’s touchdown run. Bowling Green’s defense then forced a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on Miami’s two remaining possessions.

