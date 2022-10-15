Hatten, McCoy lead Idaho to 30-23 win over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Hayden Hatten had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns and he snagged a high-bouncing onside kick at midfield with 31 seconds left as Idaho upset Montana 30-23. Paul Moala and Tommy McCormick each intercepted Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson in the fourth quarter. McCormick had a 29-yard return to the Grizzly 2, setting up the clinching touchdown with 2:14 to play. Hatten hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy with 28 seconds left in the first half to pull Idaho within 13-12. His 43 yard score made it 22-13 late in the third quarter. Johnson had two TD passes, including a 19-yarder that Junior Bergen turned into a spectacular touchdown.

