Griezmann lifts Atlético to 3rd after win at Bilbao
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored to help Atlético Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and move ahead of the Basque club into third place in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s side is three points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid before the front-runners clash in Spain’s capital on Sunday. Griezmann scored from a pass by Álvaro Morata in the 47th minute. His goal came after Atlético made his move from Barcelona permanent this week. Sevilla beat Mallorca 1-0 on the road for its first victory since the return of Jorge Sampaoli as coach. Edinson Cavani scored his first two goals for Valencia in a 2-2 draw with last-place Elche.