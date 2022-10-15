Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the postseason as well, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which took a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.