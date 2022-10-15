Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards and Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 to end its losing skid at three games. Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners. It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas. The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997. Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas. Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Jayhawks.