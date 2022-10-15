Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso has endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. It comes after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle. Stuttgart finally enjoyed a victory in its first game since firing coach Pellegrino Matarazzo with Silas Katompa Mvumpa scoring twice in a 4-1 win over last-place Bochum. Wolfsburg drew with Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-2 and Mainz enjoyed a 2-0 win at promoted Werder Bremen. Leipzig hosts Hertha Berlin later.