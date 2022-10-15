Fagnano leads Maine past Monmouth 38-28

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Kahzir Brown returned an interception for a score to lead Maine to a 38-28 win over Monmouth. Tony Muskett’s second touchdown pass, in the final minute of the first half pulled the Hawks within 21-14. But a three-play 80-yard drive to open the second half and a three-play, 14-yard drive produced two touchdowns a minute apart that had the Black Bears up 35-14. Elijah Barnwell scored on a 1-yard plunge a play after Fagnano and Kobay White had a 77-yard connection. Thomas Mai recovered a Monmouth fumble on the kickoff before Fagnano hit Montigo Moss for 14 yards.

