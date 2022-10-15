East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Johnson caught a two-point conversion pass from Holton Ahlers in the fourth overtime and East Carolina outlasted Memphis 47-45 for a wild homecoming victory. Memphis failed to score in the fourth overtime. Excluding East Carolina’s 19-second possession at the end of the fourth quarter, nine of the last 10 possessions ended with the offense in the end zone. East Carolina trailed for much of regulation but got a big boost from safety Julius Wood, whose 47-yard interception return in the third quarter tied the game for the first time at 20-all. Wood also had 11 tackles, six solo.

