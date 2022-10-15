Delaware State scores 28 unanswered to beat Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Henry threw for three touchdowns, Marquis Gillis rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Delaware State scored 28 unanswered points to beat Norfolk State 28-7. Henry had a touchdown pass in each of the first three quarters, opening with a 41-yarder to Jerrish Halsey. The duo also connected on a 22-yard TD early in the third for a 21-0 lead. Gillis capped the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown. Halsey finished with three catches for 77 yards and two scores for Delaware State. Otto Kuhns was 19 of 41 for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Norfolk State.

