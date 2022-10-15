Defense, pick-6 carry Cornell past Lehigh in 19-15 win

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Henderson’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown lifted Cornell to a 19-15 victory over Lehigh, earning the Big Red a 3-0 non-conference record in a season for the first time since 2007 and fifth time in program history. Cornell stopped the Mountain Hawks on six of their seven trips to the red zone and came up with a big stop on fourth down in the final minute of the game on pass break-ups by Brody Kidwell and Anthony Chideme-Alfaro.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.