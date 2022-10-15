Day accounts for 4 TDs as Northern Iowa routs Utah Tech

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Northern Iowa racked up 548 yards on offense in a 42-14 victory over Utah Tech. The Panthers struck early, with Day’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy coming on their first possession. Day threw second-quarter TD passes of 32 yards to Desmond Hutson and 70 yards to Sam Schnee for a 34-7 halftime lead. Day’s 1-yard run early in the third quarter was UNI’s final score of the game. Day completed 13 of 23 passes for 308 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per completion. The Panthers had 229 yards on the ground.

