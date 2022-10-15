Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel led the way, as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four third-period goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday.Crosby had a goal and two assists, while Guentel added a goal and a helper. Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust scored power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored the opposition 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win, as Pittsburgh routed Arizona on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point his first for the Lightning, who closed a season-opening three-game road trip.

