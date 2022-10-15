Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby WCup

Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in less than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 in a Group B match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. In doing so it sealed a quarterfinal place. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the line barely before the sound of the opening whistle had died away. Canada regrouped and won comfortably with the help of two tries to hooker Emily Tuttosi who now has five tries in two matches. New Zealand also booked a quarterfinal place with a 56-12 win over Wales.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.