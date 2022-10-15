Bradley, Lee lead South Alabama over ULM 41-34

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes, Marco Lee ran for two scores and South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 41-34. Bradley was 25-of-35 passing for 420 yards. Lee carried the ball 15 times for 93 yards rushing. Trailing 20-17 at the break, Bradley threw 20- and 24-yard touchdown passes within the first five minutes of the third quarter. Lee’s 5-yard touchdown run to open the fourth stretched the South Alabama (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) lead to 41-20. Chandler Rogers threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns for UL Monroe (2-5, 1-3). Tyrone Howell had 244 yards receiving and three touchdown catches.

