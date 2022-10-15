Bayern Munich defers decision on Qatar sponsorship to 2023

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich won’t decide whether to extend its controversial sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways until next year. Chief executive Oliver Kahn says he respects fans’ concerns about Bayern’s lucrative arrangement with the airline even though many supporters say it damages the club’s reputation because of alleged human rights abuses in the Persian Gulf country. But the Bayern CEO also defended the sponsorship. Bayern on Saturday reported another year of strong financial growth despite the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

