Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was the last of the NHL’s 32 teams to open its season. Gustav Nyquist and Sean Kuraly tallied 18 seconds apart in the second period for Columbus, which has lost its first three games.